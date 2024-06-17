Inside Scoop: Jeff Hardy's TNA Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Hardy, “The Charismatic Enigma,” is back in the ring with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling.

At the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view event held on Friday night, June 14, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, wrestling legend Jeff Hardy made his highly-anticipated return to TNA Wrestling. Hardy made a dramatic appearance at the end of the main event, rushing out with a uniquely painted steel chair to rescue his brother, “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, who was under attack by The System following his TNA World Championship loss to Moose.

According to Fightful Select, Hardy’s contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) expired at midnight on the same day as his TNA comeback. However, plans for his return were already in motion earlier that week.

The report also states that Jeff, like his brother Matt, is currently working in TNA Wrestling without a formal contract, maintaining their status as free agents. While many within TNA are optimistic that Jeff will eventually join the roster permanently, there has been no official confirmation as of Friday.