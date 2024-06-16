Wrestling Community Mourns the Loss of 'Big Cat' Scott Henson at 40

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

“Big Cat” Scott Henson, a veteran of the wrestling scene in British Columbia, has passed away at the age of 40.

The news was announced by Canadian Apex Wrestling on Facebook early on the morning of June 16, 2024:

"Canadian Apex Wrestling is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our Tag Team Champions and beloved friend, Scott Henson. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Scott, your impact on the Pacific Northwest wrestling community is immeasurable. You were a driving force behind the careers of many, and your contributions often went unnoticed. We love you, Scott, and your absence leaves a void that words cannot express. You will be profoundly missed."

In addition to his wrestling career, Henson was an active podcaster and gamer, co-hosting "The Worst Year of Our Lives" podcast with his frequent tag team partner, Softpaws. [An archive of the podcast can be found on YouTube.]

Born on July 13, 1983, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Henson began wrestling in October 2002. He was also known by the ring names Scoot and Jimmy James. In the 3-2-1 Battle! promotion, Henson was a two-time Solid Steel Champion in 2016.

As part of his “Big Cat” persona, Henson would enter the ring wearing gloves that resembled paws, and he would squeeze his hand to mimic paw movements, a gesture often mirrored by the audience.

His long-time partner Sarian Softpaws expressed his grief on X following Henson’s death:

"Today was the first day I woke up knowing I didn’t have my tag team partner, my best friend, the funniest, most outrageous and ridiculous person I’ve ever met in my life. I spent almost 24 hours straight with you and in the very few hours after we parted ways, you were gone.

Everyone always says it doesn’t feel real when they lose someone close. I now understand that. I saw you for almost a 24-hour period straight. Then in the few hours we were apart, you were gone. I don’t know how I’m going to live the rest of my life without you.

I spent all day yesterday wanting to message you and tell you all the dumb, stupid, only funny to us things going around in my head only to remember all of that is only going to stay in my brain forever.

My entire adult life has been sharing memories with you. The fact that I’m never going to get to say any of our inside jokes out loud to anyone ever again hurts me. That I won’t get to hear your laugh again when we both see or hear something that ‘tickles us just right’.

That you’re never going to get mad at me again for not wanting to do something I’ve committed to. That we’ll never eat ourselves into completely immobile food comas on Anton’s then try to record a 2-hour podcast again.

It may sound ridiculous to some, but it feels like I’ve lost my partner, my heterosexual life partner. In the coming days, I’ll say a lot more. I’m not sure when or how but I’ll go into much more detail.

For now, I’m just going to keep telling myself that this is all a rib. That you’re playing a mean prank on me at which I’ll laugh very hard when you show up at my house & act like nothing happened.

I love you Scott William Henson. You were my best friend & I will love you forever."

WNS extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of "Big Cat" Scott Henson.