Update on WWE Plans For Uncle Howdy's New Stable

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

WWE has been using QR codes and glitches to tease Bo Dallas’ return as Uncle Howdy. The latest hints suggest something significant will happen on Monday's Raw.

Hints of Howdy's return appeared in the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary, ending with a video featuring a lantern and a voice saying, “run.” Howdy's stable will include Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan.

The group reportedly filmed vignettes last week, with an unveiling expected this Monday. A QR code on last week’s Raw led to a site with a countdown clock to June 17th, the date of the next Raw episode. The message read, “Your patience will be rewarded. Your impatience will be punished.”

Fightful Select reports WWE believes this will resonate with modern fans, as hinted in the Wyatt documentary to “make Bray proud.” Concerns about in-ring execution have been addressed, as there are no supernatural elements planned.

Characters like Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus Pig, and the White Rabbit are rumored for the group, though visuals are being kept secret.

Source: Fightful Select
