AJ Styles to Face Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH’s Budokan Event in July

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2024

A week ago, Pro Wrestling NOAH teased a major joint announcement with WWE, which was revealed today at the Grand Ship event at YOKOHAMA BUNTAI. The event was headlined by NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd challenging Kaito Kiyomiya for the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

WWE previously collaborated with NOAH on New Year's Day for the NOAH The New Year event, where they sent Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle The Great Muta as part of Muta's retirement tour. In a CyberFight press conference in May, NOAH expressed its goal to strengthen its relationship with WWE.

AJ Styles made a video appearance at the event, announcing he would be at NOAH’s Budokan event on July 13 to face Naomichi Marufuji, urging Marufuji to "tear the house down."

At the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday, Styles lost an I Quit Match to Cody Rhodes in the opener for the Undisputed WWE Title. Before joining WWE in 2016, Styles was a top star in NJPW, where he led the Bullet Club and achieved significant success.

Tags: #wwe #aj styles #naomichi marufuji #pro wrestling noah #noah

