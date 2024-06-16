AEW Star Set to Compete in NJPW G1 Climax 34 Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW will be represented in NJPW's G1 Climax 34 tournament, as the full list of participants has been announced.

Among the confirmed competitors are Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and Hirooki Goto. Notably, this year’s tournament will feature surprise entries such as Jake Lee from Pro Wrestling NOAH and Konosuke Takeshita of AEW/DDT.

The tournament kicks off on July 20 and concludes on August 18. The winners of each block will advance to the finals, with the ultimate victor earning a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Here are the participants so far, with two slots yet to be filled:

Block A: Tetsuya Naito, Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Great-O-Khan, Zack Sabre Jr., Gabe Kidd, EVIL, Jake Lee, TBA

Block B: Hirooki Goto, El Phantasmo, Yota Tsuji, Jeff Cobb, Henare, David Finlay, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Konosuke Takeshita, TBA