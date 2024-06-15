Damian Priest Provides Update on Ankle Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the WWE World Heavyweight Title match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, Damian Priest had a concerning moment when his right ankle got tangled in the ropes. Despite favoring his ankle and leg for the rest of the match, Priest managed to complete the bout and secure a victory over McIntyre.

In a post-match press conference, Priest addressed the condition of his ankle.

"It feels like trash right now. I didn't even go to medical so I could do this and answer your questions. The docs will check it out. I'm not going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot, so I'm pretty sure I'm good to go," he stated.