QR Code from WWE Clash at the Castle Teases 'Massacre' on June 17 Episode of Raw

Uncle Howdy and his crew are making their arrival soon!

At the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event, held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, the latest production glitch QR code appeared on screen.

This QR code led to a series of graphics and cryptic teases for a “Reckoning,” including a scattered image with the text, “Massacre 6/17/24.”

One graphic stated, “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable,” with a countdown clock showing just over two days left.

Another graphic proclaimed, “The Ma$$acre is Coming.”

A handwritten note was also shown, reading, “Now I wonder if he is me or if that’s what he wants me to think.”

WWE Raw will take place on Monday, June 17, 2024, from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.