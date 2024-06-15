WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

QR Code from WWE Clash at the Castle Teases 'Massacre' on June 17 Episode of Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2024

QR Code from WWE Clash at the Castle Teases 'Massacre' on June 17 Episode of Raw

Uncle Howdy and his crew are making their arrival soon!

At the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event, held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon, the latest production glitch QR code appeared on screen.

This QR code led to a series of graphics and cryptic teases for a “Reckoning,” including a scattered image with the text, “Massacre 6/17/24.”

One graphic stated, “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable,” with a countdown clock showing just over two days left.

Another graphic proclaimed, “The Ma$$acre is Coming.”

A handwritten note was also shown, reading, “Now I wonder if he is me or if that’s what he wants me to think.”

WWE Raw will take place on Monday, June 17, 2024, from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.


Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy #qr code

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88000/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π