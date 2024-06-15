Damian Priest Retains World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

It's main event time!

The World's Strongest Man champion, Scotland's own Tom "The Albatros" Stoltman, was shown on-camera in a brief cameo appearance in the crowd in between the WWE Women's and WWE World Heavyweight Championship co-main events. After that, we head into the elaborate pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our final match of the evening at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Up next will be Scotland's own "Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre challenging The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, in a match where Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day have all been banned from ringside. After the package wraps up, we return inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

A famous pipe band comes out and plays Scotland The Brave, which is better known to wrestling fans as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's old theme music. After they march to ringside playing the iconic tune, we hear the familiar sounds of the sword-swipe and out to an absolutely insane crowd reaction is the challenger, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre.

He looks as cool as a cucumbers before he stops and grabs a Scottish flag from a fan and out-stretches it while letting out a vicious-sounding war cry. He heads to the ring apron and turns and leans back in confident-fashion as the already super loud crowd somehow gets quite a bit louder. He enters the ring and plays to each side of the packed building full of his home country fans.

After an intense and passionate ring entrance from the hometown hero, the sounds of McIntyre's theme music fades down and off. The crowd breaks out in an insanely loud pro-McIntyre chant. He hops on the middle rope and pounds the ring post to acknowledge it, riling up the already frenzied crowd. He yells off-mic, "C'mon ya prick!" loud enough that it's audible on the broadcast over the insanely loud Glasgow crowd.

Now the lights go down and fire graphics erupt on the big screen above the ring and at the top of the entrance way. We hear "All Rise!" and then the theme for the reigning, defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion plays. Out comes Damian Priest to chants from the crowd of "Ohhh Drew Mc-In-Tyyyyre!" that are so loud, you literally can barely hear Priest's music. It sounds like he's walking to the ring to a Drew McIntyre chant.

Finally, we work our way to the finish, which sees the match referee get bumped and taken out. Moments later, McIntyre seemingly has this one wrapped up and in the books, but when he lays out Priest with his finisher and goes for the cover, a second referee runs down, which we only see from behind. He begins his count, but stops at two.

The camera shot swings around and we see it is CM Punk in a referee shirt and pants flipping off "The Scottish Warrior." McIntyre soaks in what he is seeing and enraged, pops up to go after CM Punk, who blatantly blasts him with a low blow, which drops him to his knees. Priest follows up with a South of Heaven chokeslam for the pin fall victory to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest

