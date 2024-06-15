WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Results From OVO Hydro In Glasgow (June 15, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results from Saturday, June 15, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on the WWE Network from Noon EST. until 6pm EST.

WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE: SCOTLAND RESULTS (6/15/2024)

The Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland pre-show is now officially underway, as the stream is live on the WWE Network on Peacock, WWE's YouTube channel, as well as the other WWE social and digital media channels.

A live shot of Glasgow is shown, settling inside the OVO Hydro where Michael Cole welcomes us to the pre-show for today's premium live event in Scotland. Cole introduces his fellow pre-show panelists Big E. and Kevin Owens. They send things over to Jackie Redmond, who checks in from the backstage area.

The panelists begin running down the card for today's big show. They send it back to Redmond for part one of her extensive sit-down interview with Drew McIntyre ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

After checking in with the panelists for their thoughts on part one of Redmond's sit-down interview with McIntyre, they send it to Cathy Kelley, who is standing backstage live with Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy. Gable brushes off questions about Maxxine Dupri's ankle injury and assures everyone that he's got Alpha Academy in-line for today.

He then realizes Akira Tozawa isn't with them, so they head off to look for him. The road to Gable vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is shown in the form of an elaborate pre-match video package. Bayley is interviewed live backstage, and in a throwback moment, has some heel-style fun taunting Michael Cole.

Chelsea Green joins Cole, Big E. and Owens at the pre-show panel for some of her typical heel nonsense, as well as her thoughts on the WWE Women's Championship match and how Piper Niven is going to beat Bayley to capture the title today in front of her hometown fans.

Green leaves to a rude send-off by Cole, and then a "Rowdy" Roddy Piper video package airs to show the ties to Scotland that the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend had. Peter Rosenberg narrates the piece, which was really good, as is anything involved highlights of legendary "Hot Rod" moments.

WWE Universal Championship (I Quit Match)

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. AJ Styles

From there, the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature flashes across the screen again. We shoot to a live aerial shot of Glasgow, Scotland as Michael Cole welcomes us to the premium live event portion of today's show. We see various talent arriving to the OVO Hydro as crowd reactions are heard in the background.

We then shoot to the elaborate cold open video package for today's international PLE. When it wraps up, we return inside the OVO Hydro again as the crowd roars as we get ready for our opening contest. The new "You don't want none!" theme song for AJ Styles hits and out comes "The Phenomenal" one for the scheduled "I Quit" match for the WWE Universal Championship.

As Styles settles inside the squared circle, the camera pans over to the commentary table for the first time today. Michael Cole introduces his co-commentary team for today's show, which includes Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. Styles' theme wraps up and the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' entrance tune plays next.

The crowd in Glasgow goes bonkers as "The American Nightmare" emerges. Every single fan in the OVO Hydro knows every single word of the catchy theme song for the reigning and defending WWE Universal Champion, and they are all singing along with it as loud as they possibly can as the champ heads to the ring for his latest title defense.

When he reaches the ringside area, Rhodes hugs his mom, who made the trip overseas and is sitting front row for this special event. Rhodes' music dies down and fades off, but the crowd continues singing even louder, in clear-to-hear fashion, every word of the popular tune. Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this "I Quit" title tilt officially off-and-running.

The match official brings the champ and challenger to the middle of the ring for final pre-match instructions, the same way UFC does for their big fights. The fans start up a loud Cody Rhodes chant, but they sing the name like a lot of international crowds are known to do. "There's only one Ricky Hatton!" feel to it. Styles jumps into the early offensive lead.

Now the Scottish crowd breaks out into a song of some kind that they all seem to know the words to, another international crowd regularity. Cody fights back and comes off the ropes with a big drop kick that sends Styles flying out to the floor. The ref gets the mic in Styles' face to see if he quits. He does not. Cody goes under the ring for something, prompting a roar from the Glasgow crowd.

A "Table! Table! Table!" chant breaks out, and as expected, Cody obliges by pulling one out and setting it up. He then whips Styles knee-first into the steel ring steps. The ref checks in with Styles once more, and once again Styles refuses to quit yet. Cody throws AJ into the crowd, jumps up on top of the ringside barricade and tight-rope walks it before leaping and splashing onto Styles.

The two continue to make their way deep into the crowd as they trade shots along the way. They keep fighting and moving, and end up in the backstage area. Cody slams AJ's face into the brick wall with authority. He yells at him to "say it!" Styles fights back as the two reach the familiar-looking Gorilla position area briefly, before passing through the curtain and fighting down the entrance aisle as fans start singing Cody's name again.

Styles starts to fight back as the two re-enter the squared circle, and a loud "AJ sucks!" chant spreads throughout the OVO Hydro. Cody gets Styles in a figure-four leg lock and cranks back on it. The referee gets the mic and asks Styles if he quits, but of course, "The Phenomenal" one does not. Styles eventually makes it to the ropes and escapes the hold. Styles sells the leg as Cody goes back to work on him.

"The Phenomenal" one starts to take back over control of the offense, and busts open Cody in the process. With blood pouring out of Rhodes' dome, the ref grabs the mic and asks if Rhodes quits. Rhodes says "Absolutely not!" Styles gets a belt and whips Cody with it before wrapping it around his throat and choking him. Styles drops down and puts an STF on a bloody Cody. The ref checks on Cody, who refuses to quit.

Although he refuses to quit, Styles continues to crank back harder and harder. The camera pans over to show Cody's mom sitting in the front row looking nervous. Styles ends up choking Cody unconscious. He lets go of the hold and yells at the ref that he's out. The ref points out to Styles that the match doesn't end that way and he must get Cody to say the words, "I quit."

The commentators point out that Styles would've won right there if this were a regular match. Styles heads out to the ringside area for some goodies. He comes back into the ring with a sack full of something and some handcuffs. He cuffs Cody's hands behind his back. He gets a kendo stick and beats the living crap out of Cody while Cody is defenseless with his hands cuffed behind him. Cody still won't quit.

Styles exits the ring and heads over to where Cody's mother Michelle is sitting. He gets in her face, but she ends up slapping him. Styles turns around and angrily grabs a steel chair. He heads back in Michelle's direction as Cole yells at him loudly from the commentary desk. Back inside the ring, AJ takes out his frustrations on Cody, blasting him repeatedly with the chair.

Cody won't quit and actually starts to fight back with his hands still cuffed behind him. Cody bumps Styles off the top-rope, where he falls down and crashes through the table that was set up on the floor earlier. While Styles is down and out on the floor, Cody gets the keys and frees himself from the handcuffs that Styles put on him. Cody starts to fight back, hitting a Cody-Cutter off the middle rope.

He plays to the crowd, which goes absolutely insane. Cody picks up a lifeless Styles and connects with a Cross Rhodes. He stares at him and then looks around to the crowd, who chant "One More Time!" He hoists a lifeless Styles up and hits him with a second Cross Rhodes. Cody pans the crowd again and they chant the same thing, so he picks Styles up and hits a third one onto a steel chair.

Now we see Cody take the handcuffs and return the favor, cuffing Styles to the ring ropes. He grabs a steel chair and blasts the crap out of the defenseless Styles repeatedly with it. The ref asks Styles if he quits. Styles says, "I...screw you, Cody Rhodes!" The crowd boos and Cody stabs the steel chair into Styles' bread basket. Cody heads out to the floor and picks up the top-half of the steel steps. He throws them into the ring. Cody heads back into the ring and hoists the massive steel steps over his head.

Styles, still cuffed to the ropes, sees this while frantically trying to get out of the cuffs, yells, "I Quit! I Quit!" Cody wins and retains the WWE Universal Championship. Afterwards, Cody looks over at his mom and then picks up the steel steps and bashes them down over Styles' defenseless dome anyways. The crowd sings along with Cody's theme as Samantha Irvin handles the official post match ring announcement. Your winner and still WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Good opening match.

After Cody exits the ring, he stops and poses with the title half way up the entrance aisle. He heads the rest of the way up and stops and turns to pose with it one final time. This time, however, Solo Sikoa ends up appearing right next to Cody. Cody notices him and the two start brawling. The Bloodline attacks from behind and helps Solo beat Cody down until Randy Orton's theme hits and he comes out with Kevin Owens to make the save. Owens, Orton and Rhodes stand tall to wrap up the post-match scene.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

A quick video airs to remind everyone that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are a hometown duo and then their theme hits to bring them out. The former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions emerge to a big pop from thousands of fellow Glasgow residents as they head to the ring for their big title opportunity. The theme for Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark hits next and out come the other challenges for this triple-threat tag-team title tilt.

The theme for Jade Cargill hits next and out comes one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. Her music stops after her double biceps pose at the top of the stage. The catchy entrance tune for her partner, Bianca Belair, hits and out comes the other-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions spinning her massive pony tail. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second match of today's international PLE.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Baszler, Dawn, and Belair. Belair fights them off and sends Dawn out of the ring. Baszler attacks Belair, but Belair fights her off. Belair hits Baszler with a shoulder to the midsection in the corner. Belair hits some punches before backflipping over Dawn. Belair hits her with a backbreaker. Belair flips through a back suplex from Baszler and does an O’Connor Roll for a two-count. Belair taunts Baszler before flipping over her and hits a back suplex. Belair hits Baszler with a handspring standing moonsault.

Belair goes for the cover, however Dawn breaks it up before the count of three. Fyre tags in to a big ovation from her home country. Zoey Stark and Jade Cargill also tag in. Stark and Fyre double-team Cargill. They apply a double wristlock to Cargill, but Cargill soon powers up and shoves them off. Cargill hits Stark and Fye with a double clothesline before knocking Dawn off the apron. Cargill goes back and forth hitting Fyre and Stark with avalanches. Cargill hits Stark with a short-arm clothesline. Fyre boots Cargill back, but Cargill presses her over her head before putting her on her shoulders.

Stark charges, but Cargill also catches her! Cargill is holding Fyre and Stark before hitting a Samoan Drop/fallaway slam combo! Cargill kips up! Belair tags in. Cargill and Belair slam Fyre and then Dawn. Cargill slams Belair onto Dawn. Baszler and Stark run in, but Cargill and Belair cut them off. They hit stereo-delayed vertical suplexes before kipping up. The crowd gives Belair and Cargill a nice ovation. Baszler and Fyre get in the ring and brutally beat Belair down before sending her into the ring post. Stark and Dawn pull Cargill off the apron, and Fyre rocks Cargill with a suicide dive.

Baszler and Stark hit Cargill with a double-team suplex on the floor. Dawn then comes off the apron with a meteora on Cargill. Dawn and Stark tag in and attack Belair. Stark then breaks the alliance with Dawn and rocks her with a forearm. Baszler tags in and attacks Dawn. Baszler knees Dawn in the face. Stark tags in and hits a springboard twisting senton. Stark then hits Belair with a clothesline. Baszler kicks Dawn against the ropes. Dawn reverses a whip, but she misses a clothesline. Stark blind tags in and hits a springboard missile dropkick on Dawn. Baszler hits an inverted gutwrench suplex on Dawn, and Stark covers for a two-count. Baszler and Stark set up for a double-team, but Dawn fights out.

Fyre tags in and forearms Baszler before hitting Stark with a superkick. Fyre hits Baszler with a tornado DDT while kicking Belair down. Fyre gets Baszler and Stark out of the ring. The crowd is on their feet for Fyre. Fyre hits a scary somersault senton off the top rope onto Baszler and Stark! Fyre gets Baszler in the ring and hits a missile dropkick. Belair breaks up the pin. Fyre gets Belair out of the ring and tags Dawn in. Fyre goes to the top rope, but Baszler sends Dawn into her. Stark attacks Fyre on the top rope, but Fyre fights her off. Baszler joins in to cut Fyre off. Dawn hits Baszler with a powerbomb, and Baszler hits Fyre with a superplex. Belair goes to the second rope and grabs Stark for a superplex. Belair lands high on her shoulders.

Cargill pulls herself to the apron and gets tagged in. Cargill goes for a springboard, but she slips and lands on her face! The hot tag momentum is dead. Cargill gets up, composes herself, and runs wild on her opponents. Baszler applies a Kirifuda Clutch, and Cargill looks like she’s tapping out. The referee doesn’t call it. Baszler has her on the mat. Belair breaks up the Kirifuda Clutch with a 450 Splash, but she mostly overshoots. The crowd is silent now. Belair and Cargill bring it back a bit with a nice DDT/German Suplex combo, however Dawn pulls Cargill away and steals the pin as Fyre holds Cargill's feet from ringside so she can't break it up. 1-2-3. We have new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions after a big hometown upset victory for Fyre and Dawn.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Chad Gable

It's time for our third of five title matches scheduled for today's five-match card. The theme for Chad Gable hits and out comes the leader of the Alpha Academy, accompanied by Otis and Maxxine Dupri. He settles inside the squared circle to a ton of heat from the Glasgow crowd.

The catchy-ass entrance tune for Sami Zayn hits and out comes the reigning, defending WWE Intercontinental Champion to a raucous crowd reaction. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Zayn and Gable milk the intense crowd atmosphere before eventually locking up to start this one off. They roll across the ropes into the corner and Sami breaks the hold. Another lockup, this time with Gable cornering Sami. They break. Sami works the wist, Gable escapes, side headlock. Into a takedown, leg scissors from Sami, kip up from Gable, leg scissors of his own, Sami rolls out, they get a stalemate. Gable with a side headlock. Sami shoots him to the ropes, they do some work, arm drag from Sami, another, Gable thwarts a third and gets an Ankle Lock.

Sami gets to the ropes and stands, Gable with a chop as a "You Suck!" chant breaks out. Gable loves it. He ducks under, side headlock again, to the roeps, Gable hops over, then gets sent outside by Sami. Sami hits the ropes, does his little back flip thing, then calls for Gable to get back into the ring. Sami heads outside, Gable slides inside. Sami is by Otis. Sami stares Otis down. The crowd gives him a big pop. Sami tells him to listen to the people. Sami looks to enter the ring, does so, then tries to lock fingers with Gable.

Gable with a hard slp to the face. Sami hits his own. Gable with another, misses, Sami hits one, deep side headlock take down, Gable rolls through. Ankle Lock. Zayn gets a rope break. Gable kicks the rope and then sends Sami into the corner shoulder first. Gable drops a knee onto the left arm, and another, slams it down hard. Gable corners Sami, then pulls his arm around the top rope. Northern Lights into a bridge for a close two-count. Gable turns Sami to his belly then works the arm from behind. Sami tries to turn into the hold.

He is able to escape, hits the corner, up top, flies with an elbow to the dome. Chop to Gable. And another. And a third. He beats him down with rights. Sami, favoring the let arm, whips, struggles to do so, leaps over Gable then hits a clothesline and sends him outside the hard way. Sami to the apron. He back kicks Gable. Springboard moonsault off the top rope. Sami shoots Gable back in. He heads up the steps, to the apron, to the top rope where a big Gable drop kick connects. Elbow from Gable. Switch. Sami with another. They go back and forth with Sami hitting a half and half.

They go head to head on their knees. Right from Gable, from Sami, from Gable, from Sami. Gable with another, and another. Sami fights back, Gable hits aa flurry, Sami with rights ad lefts, then he locks the head, but Gable with a lightening quick Crossface, but Sami escapes. He gets his own crossface. Gable picks the ankle and then he drags Sami to the middle of the ring. Sami nearly taps, but reaches for the ropes instead. He gets a rollup for a close two-count. Gable with some crossfaces to Sami, then he nods to Otis.

Gable leaves the ring and grabs the IC Title. He turns to the ref, hands the title over to Maxxine, then gets back in the ring. He hangs Sami over the 2nd rope and chokes him up then looks to distract the ref. After some more back-and-forth action, Sami whips Gable into the ropes, but Gable crashes into the injured ankle of Dupri. Otis isn't happy about this. Otis looks to Gable with anger, but Gable heads back into the ring. Otis looks over at Zayn and raises his hand to hit him after a long delay, but Maxxine yells out not to and then falls down and clutches her ankle and yells in pain.

Otis turns his attention to his fellow Alpha Academy member. He picks her up in the cradle position and does the hero walk, carrying her to the back. Meanwhile, back inside the ring, Gable is distracted by this. Zayn recovers in the background and charges at an unsuspecting Gable, blasting him with a Helluva Kick for the pin fall victory to retain the Intercontinental title. Gable looks on speechless and emotionless as Zayn celebrates and heads to the back. Really good match from these two with a huge storyline-driven finish.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

WWE Women's Championship

Bayley (C) vs. Piper Niven

After a backstage interview with the excited new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, we shoot to the elaborate pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our co-main event of the evening. The theme for Piper Niven hits and out comes the hometown gal accompanied by Chelsea Green. She settles into the ring to a decent hometown pop from the Glasgow crowd, but nothing crazy like Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn got earlier, and certainly nothing like anytime Drew McIntyre is shown on the big screen to the live crowd inside the OVO Hydro.

The challenger settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down. The theme for her opponent, the reigning, defending WWE Women's Champion Bayley hits. Out comes the birthday girl, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today in Glasgow. The crowd gives her essentially the same level of positive reaction as they did Niven, so before the bell, there doesn't seem to be much of a clear-cut crowd favorite. Samantha Irvin does the formal pre-match ring introductions for this one and after loudly and enthusiastically mentioning that Niven is from Scotland, the crowd energy in her direction grows by quite a bit.

When she introduces Bayley after that, the champ actually gets a lot of boos in a mixed-bag crowd reaction. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second-to-last scheduled match of the show. The fans immediately start the loud Bayley "I wanna know..." song-chant, which the champ smiles and acknowledges, something she couldn't do during her heel days. Niven and Bayley finally start to mix it up and it is the much larger challenger who shoulder-smashes the champ down to the mat with a vicious authority. She scoops Bayley up and Donkey Kong's her into the mat after that.

Bayley rolls out to the floor to recover, but does so near Chelsea Green, who gives her a cheap-shot smack across the face. Bayley recovers and enraged, gets ready to go after Green, only for Niven to slide out from the ring and stop her. Niven headbutts Bayley down to the floor and then returns in the ring to an insanely loud "Let's Go Piper!" chant that spread like wildfire throughout the OVO Hydro out of nowhere. Bayley tries fighting back, trading shots with Niven and bringing her down to one knee, however Green grabs Bayley's boot when she went to hit the ropes.

The referee catches this and Green only makes matters worse for herself by grabbing Charles Robinson by his shirt and scolding him. The ref ejects her from ringside. She loudly shrieks, "No! No!" as she begrudgingly heads to the back while fans sing "Nana-nana, hey-hey-hey, goodbye!" at her. Bayley attacks Niven from behind while she is distracted watching Green being forced to go to the back.

Bayley goes for a DDT through the ropes on the apron, but Niven knocks her down to the floor. She hits a senton off the ring apron, flipping and splashing onto the champ on the floor. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Chelsea Green try and run back out under a luchador mask. It backfires, however, and Bayley capitalizes for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Bayley

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

It's main event time!

The World's Strongest Man champion, Scotland's own Tom "The Albatros" Stoltman, was shown on-camera in a brief cameo appearance in the crowd in between the WWE Women's and WWE World Heavyweight Championship co-main events. After that, we head into the elaborate pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our final match of the evening at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Up next will be Scotland's own "Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre challenging The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, in a match where Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day have all been banned from ringside. After the package wraps up, we return inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

A famous pipe band comes out and plays Scotland The Brave, which is better known to wrestling fans as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's old theme music. After they march to ringside playing the iconic tune, we hear the familiar sounds of the sword-swipe and out to an absolutely insane crowd reaction is the challenger, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre.

He looks as cool as a cucumbers before he stops and grabs a Scottish flag from a fan and out-stretches it while letting out a vicious-sounding war cry. He heads to the ring apron and turns and leans back in confident-fashion as the already super loud crowd somehow gets quite a bit louder. He enters the ring and plays to each side of the packed building full of his home country fans.

After an intense and passionate ring entrance from the hometown hero, the sounds of McIntyre's theme music fades down and off. The crowd breaks out in an insanely loud pro-McIntyre chant. He hops on the middle rope and pounds the ring post to acknowledge it, riling up the already frenzied crowd. He yells off-mic, "C'mon ya prick!" loud enough that it's audible on the broadcast over the insanely loud Glasgow crowd.

Now the lights go down and fire graphics erupt on the big screen above the ring and at the top of the entrance way. We hear "All Rise!" and then the theme for the reigning, defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion plays. Out comes Damian Priest to chants from the crowd of "Ohhh Drew Mc-In-Tyyyyre!" that are so loud, you literally can barely hear Priest's music. It sounds like he's walking to the ring to a Drew McIntyre chant.

Finally, we work our way to the finish, which sees the match referee get bumped and taken out. Moments later, McIntyre seemingly has this one wrapped up and in the books, but when he lays out Priest with his finisher and goes for the cover, a second referee runs down, which we only see from behind. He begins his count, but stops at two.

The camera shot swings around and we see it is CM Punk in a referee shirt and pants flipping off "The Scottish Warrior." McIntyre soaks in what he is seeing and enraged, pops up to go after CM Punk, who blatantly blasts him with a low blow, which drops him to his knees. Priest follows up with a South of Heaven chokeslam for the pin fall victory to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest