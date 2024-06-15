Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Win Women's Tag-Team Championships at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

A quick video airs to remind everyone that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are a hometown duo and then their theme hits to bring them out. The former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions emerge to a big pop from thousands of fellow Glasgow residents as they head to the ring for their big title opportunity. The theme for Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark hits next and out come the other challenges for this triple-threat tag-team title tilt.

The theme for Jade Cargill hits next and out comes one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. Her music stops after her double biceps pose at the top of the stage. The catchy entrance tune for her partner, Bianca Belair, hits and out comes the other-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions spinning her massive pony tail. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second match of today's international PLE.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Baszler, Dawn, and Belair. Belair fights them off and sends Dawn out of the ring. Baszler attacks Belair, but Belair fights her off. Belair hits Baszler with a shoulder to the midsection in the corner. Belair hits some punches before backflipping over Dawn. Belair hits her with a backbreaker. Belair flips through a back suplex from Baszler and does an O’Connor Roll for a two-count. Belair taunts Baszler before flipping over her and hits a back suplex. Belair hits Baszler with a handspring standing moonsault.

Belair goes for the cover, however Dawn breaks it up before the count of three. Fyre tags in to a big ovation from her home country. Zoey Stark and Jade Cargill also tag in. Stark and Fyre double-team Cargill. They apply a double wristlock to Cargill, but Cargill soon powers up and shoves them off. Cargill hits Stark and Fye with a double clothesline before knocking Dawn off the apron. Cargill goes back and forth hitting Fyre and Stark with avalanches. Cargill hits Stark with a short-arm clothesline. Fyre boots Cargill back, but Cargill presses her over her head before putting her on her shoulders.

Stark charges, but Cargill also catches her! Cargill is holding Fyre and Stark before hitting a Samoan Drop/fallaway slam combo! Cargill kips up! Belair tags in. Cargill and Belair slam Fyre and then Dawn. Cargill slams Belair onto Dawn. Baszler and Stark run in, but Cargill and Belair cut them off. They hit stereo-delayed vertical suplexes before kipping up. The crowd gives Belair and Cargill a nice ovation. Baszler and Fyre get in the ring and brutally beat Belair down before sending her into the ring post. Stark and Dawn pull Cargill off the apron, and Fyre rocks Cargill with a suicide dive.

Baszler and Stark hit Cargill with a double-team suplex on the floor. Dawn then comes off the apron with a meteora on Cargill. Dawn and Stark tag in and attack Belair. Stark then breaks the alliance with Dawn and rocks her with a forearm. Baszler tags in and attacks Dawn. Baszler knees Dawn in the face. Stark tags in and hits a springboard twisting senton. Stark then hits Belair with a clothesline. Baszler kicks Dawn against the ropes. Dawn reverses a whip, but she misses a clothesline. Stark blind tags in and hits a springboard missile dropkick on Dawn. Baszler hits an inverted gutwrench suplex on Dawn, and Stark covers for a two-count. Baszler and Stark set up for a double-team, but Dawn fights out.

Fyre tags in and forearms Baszler before hitting Stark with a superkick. Fyre hits Baszler with a tornado DDT while kicking Belair down. Fyre gets Baszler and Stark out of the ring. The crowd is on their feet for Fyre. Fyre hits a scary somersault senton off the top rope onto Baszler and Stark! Fyre gets Baszler in the ring and hits a missile dropkick. Belair breaks up the pin. Fyre gets Belair out of the ring and tags Dawn in. Fyre goes to the top rope, but Baszler sends Dawn into her. Stark attacks Fyre on the top rope, but Fyre fights her off. Baszler joins in to cut Fyre off. Dawn hits Baszler with a powerbomb, and Baszler hits Fyre with a superplex. Belair goes to the second rope and grabs Stark for a superplex. Belair lands high on her shoulders.

Cargill pulls herself to the apron and gets tagged in. Cargill goes for a springboard, but she slips and lands on her face! The hot tag momentum is dead. Cargill gets up, composes herself, and runs wild on her opponents. Baszler applies a Kirifuda Clutch, and Cargill looks like she’s tapping out. The referee doesn’t call it. Baszler has her on the mat. Belair breaks up the Kirifuda Clutch with a 450 Splash, but she mostly overshoots. The crowd is silent now. Belair and Cargill bring it back a bit with a nice DDT/German Suplex combo, however Dawn pulls Cargill away and steals the pin as Fyre holds Cargill's feet from ringside so she can't break it up. 1-2-3. We have new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions after a big hometown upset victory for Fyre and Dawn.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn