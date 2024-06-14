WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unfortunate News for WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

 Drew McIntyre revealed during the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event that his wife is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

"I’ve very much got my eye on the ball. I’ve never ever been this focused in my life. I didn’t think this was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family’s heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again in Scotland. I’m back home, I couldn’t have dreamt of this moment. I’m gonna have my people there, my family there, a redo, a chance to make this right. I wasn’t gonna talk about it, but I can’t stop thinking about it, the one person who’s not gonna be there is my wife. She’s in surgery right now, emergency surgery. She told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I’m gonna bring that title home."

McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the event, which takes place in his home country of Scotland.

WNS extends its best wishes to McIntyre and his family. We’ll keep you updated.

