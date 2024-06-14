WWE Cancels September House Shows: Fans Left Wondering Why

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has decided to cancel two upcoming shows initially scheduled for mid-September 2024.

The canceled shows were planned for September 14 and September 15, 2024.

Dave Meltzer revealed details of the cancellation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, writing:

"WWE canceled house shows on 9/14 in Kennewick, WA, and 9/15 in Boise, ID. Kennewick was a big success the last time they ran, and while the advance wasn’t strong, it’s also three months away. Boise’s advance was fine. There’s probably another reason why the shows were canceled."

As of now, there is no indication as to why these shows were canceled.

The canceled shows were WWE Live house events. No Premium Live Events (PLEs) have been announced for the period between the August 31 WWE Bash in Berlin and the November 2 Crown Jewel.

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, while Crown Jewel will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Kingdom Arena.

The 2023 PLE calendar saw WWE Payback on September 2, NXT No Mercy on September 30, and WWE Fastlane on October 7.