Natalya's Future with WWE Uncertain as Contract Talks Continue

In recent months, WWE has been negotiating new contracts with its talent, including some of its biggest stars.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have re-signed, while Ricochet and Becky Lynch, who is taking time off, have not. Natalya's contract is also set to expire soon.

Speculation surrounds Natalya's decision, which could influence her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), a well-regarded producer for WWE. The couple owns The Dungeon in Florida, where many wrestlers have trained.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "Natalya was still in contract talks as of this week." She is currently engaged in multiple outside projects.

Natalya has not publicly commented on her WWE status.