Sami Zayn on WWE PLEs Having Fewer Matches: "I Have Mixed Feelings, But It's Been Better"

Since the beginning of the Triple H era, most WWE premium live events (PLEs) feature only five to six matches. This shift could mean that spots on these major shows are more coveted, but it could also suggest fewer opportunities for roster members to make a significant impact.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on the smaller cards of modern PLEs during a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Zayn admits he has mixed feelings on the matter, acknowledging both the downside of fewer chances for performers to stand out and the positive aspect of a quality-over-quantity approach.

"I have mixed feelings on it because certainly, as a performer, if you’re not figured in, with seven or eight matches there is a little more real estate and a better chance of getting on. Now, even if you’re in a pretty prominent story, it still might not make (the cut). It’s not to say anything to the quality of your story or performances, but it might not be factored in if there are only five matches," said Zayn.

Zayn continued, "Five is really not a lot. It’s a quality-over-quantity mentality, which is hard to disagree with. I do think it’s been better. It makes matches that are actually on the event feel important because there are only five. If this made the grade, it subconsciously tells the audience that this is something the company is invested in, therefore we should be invested emotionally. There is a subconscious component to that, that I don’t think is often factored in with fans. Fans kind of know their part in the dance a little bit, and when they see, ‘Oh, this is something we’re supposed to care about,’ they care about it."