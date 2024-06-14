Marigold’s Summer Destiny Show: Why Only One WWE Star Will Appear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE and Marigold's collaborative relationship appears to have a promising future. On June 11th, it was announced that IYO SKY would face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold’s Summer Destiny on July 13th. Initially, Marigold had hoped to secure both IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, but it seems they will only have the former's services for now.

The announcement followed comments from Marigold President Rossy Ogawa, who revealed that he was encouraged by Triple H to leave Stardom and establish a new promotion. Ogawa mentioned he was struggling with Stardom and felt he couldn’t "show his full potential," leading him to venture out on his own.

Summer Destiny is set to take place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, featuring top-tier talent and significant matches.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, provided further insights into the Marigold-WWE relationship. Meltzer indicated that Marigold plans to hold four major events annually, aiming to include WWE stars on their cards.

“They promised to help, and so that’s the July 13th Summerhall show. She’s facing Utami Hayashishita on the same show that Giulia and Sareee are scheduled as the main event. The last I heard, Giulia was saying she was going to do this to match. So you know, I mean, she did have surgery. It’s going to be a close call. But right now, that’s the double-main event. And it’s only IYO SKY.

I had heard earlier in the week that there might be other people coming from WWE to the show, but as far as the Marigold people know, it is IYO, you know, coming from WWE on this first show.

So the idea is they’re going to be doing I think that the basic battle plan for Marigold is four big shows a year. You know, like at arenas like Sumo Hall, and those are the shows that they would like to get WWE talent, you know, Kairi Sane because the ones that Rossy gets along with, I mean, Asuka, no, Asuka hates Rossy, so she’ll never go there. But just get talent, women’s talent from WWE on the big shows.”

Giulia is currently out of action due to a broken wrist sustained during Marigold’s debut show in May. The star is expected to transition to WWE in the coming months.