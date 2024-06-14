Update on Ricochet’s Decision-Making Process After Giving Notice to WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously reported, Ricochet gave his notice to WWE this past weekend and is expected to leave the company when his contract expires.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that while he hasn't signed a new contract with WWE, Ricochet reportedly didn't make up his mind about his future until last weekend. There was strong speculation that he was leaving, and he made his decision on June 9. Consequently, the angle with Bron Breakker to write him out was executed on RAW the following night. Ricochet's plans post-WWE remain uncertain.

There was some skepticism about the angle with Breakker on RAW and WWE's commitment to it throughout the week. It was suggested that the angle was designed in a way that would allow Ricochet to return for revenge, which some found unusual if he was indeed leaving. Since his contract hasn't expired yet, if Ricochet decides to stay, he would have a storyline ready to go. WWE had plans for both his return and his departure, although the prevailing belief is that he's leaving.