SPOILER On A Big Return For TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2024

A former TNA World Champion is set to make his return to the company. If you wish to avoid spoilers, please stop reading here.

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy will be competing at the TNA tapings later this weekend in Chicago. The promotion will be hosting its Against All Odds premium live event tomorrow at Cicero Stadium. This aligns with an earlier report from Fightful Select, which revealed that Hardy's tenure with AEW concludes tomorrow.

Hardy joined AEW in 2022. His brother, Matt Hardy, also wrapped up his AEW stint in April and has since returned to TNA as his iconic Broken Matt character. 

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #jeff hardy

