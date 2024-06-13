The Undertaker Questions Tony Khan's Leadership of AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has questioned whether Tony Khan is the right person to be running WWE’s rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Khan has been leading AEW since its launch in 2019 alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who have served as Executive Vice Presidents.

During a recent Q&A on his “Six Feet Under” podcast, the Phenom shared his thoughts on Khan’s leadership within AEW. He said,

“I don’t think there is a real true leader in the locker room. And I don’t, I am not sure…I have nothing against the man you know but I don’t know that Tony is the guy to run the company. I mean his heart’s in a good place and he wants to do something but I just don’t know he has the acumen to run a wrestling company against the juggernaut that is the WWE.

“But hey, I could be wrong. There was that one other time I was wrong. But I hope they get it together and we do have some [competition]. It’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the audience. It’s better for the fans. It’s better for everything.”

Khan is currently preparing for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which will take place later this month and mark the third crossover event between the two companies.