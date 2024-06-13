WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Secures Interesting Trademark Linked to The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

WWE has moved to secure the trademark for two intriguing new terms.

On June 11, the company filed to trademark "Talla Tonga," reportedly in connection with The Bloodline, according to PWInsider.com.

The official filing with the USPTO states:

Mark For: TALLA TONGA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Source: tsdr.uspto.gov
Tags: #wwe #the bloodline

