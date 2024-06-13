Tammy Sytch Faces Wrongful Death Trial This October

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A trial date has been set for the lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter, who died in a traffic accident in March 2022. WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was convicted of DUI manslaughter and other related charges from the incident.

The jury trial will start this October in Volusia County, Florida, with jury selection beginning on October 2 and the trial on October 7.

The lawsuit, seeking over $30,000 in damages, alleges that on March 25, 2022, Sytch, intoxicated, rear-ended Lasseter’s vehicle on N. Yonge Street, causing injuries that led to his death. The lawsuit claims Sytch’s negligence resulted in medical and funeral expenses and significant emotional pain for Lasseter’s daughter.

Sytch apologized during her criminal sentencing and described the incident as a “terrible accident.” She was sentenced in November 2023 to 17 years in prison for DUI manslaughter after pleading no contest. At her arrest, she had an open vodka bottle and cannabis in her system, and she did not have a valid driver’s license.

Sytch is currently serving her sentence in Ocala, Florida, with a release date of November 22, 2039.