SPOILER: Former WWE Superstars Set to Debut on AEW Collision This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

ome familiar faces to WWE fans will be making their debut in AEW this week.

Fightful Select reports that the Maximum Male Models duo, Mansoor and Mason Madden, are set to appear on AEW programming. The former MxM team from WWE will be featured on this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, airing Saturday night, June 15, 2024.

While specific creative plans for the duo remain under wraps, they are confirmed to be booked for the event in Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to their AEW appearance, the duo has been in discussions with TNA Wrestling and recently performed at the SGW promotion in Uganda. Mansoor was also spotted backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite show in Los Angeles, CA.

Tags: #aew #wwe #collision

