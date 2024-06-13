WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 6/14/24: PAC Faces Off Against Jay Lethal
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024
AEW taped this Friday's Rampage episode, set to air on TNT after Wednesday night's Dynamite event from Des Moines, IA, at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
- "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Alex Windsor
- Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu
- Shota Umino defeated Rocky Romero
- Satnam Singh defeated Rosario Grillo
- PAC defeated Jay Lethal
