The Rock and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Inks First-Look Deal with Disney

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

Seven Bucks Productions has inked a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company to develop theatrical and streaming films.

According to Variety, the company, founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, will have the opportunity to create a range of projects, potentially featuring Johnson himself. This multi-year agreement extends beyond just filmed content, allowing Seven Bucks to collaborate across all Disney divisions.

The partnership builds on past collaborations, such as the film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Johnson and Emily Blunt, and two seasons of “Behind the Attraction” for Disney+.

Johnson will also return as demigod Maui in “Moana 2” this November, following the success of the original 2016 film. The latest trailer for the sequel set a new record for Disney animation trailers, amassing 178 million views in just 24 hours.

Additionally, Garcia and Johnson are broadcast partners with Disney’s ESPN for the UFL football league.

Source: variety.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #dany garcia #seven bucks productions

