WWE Set to Air Vignettes for Uncle Howdy's Group Soon

WWE has been using QR codes and glitches to hint at Bo Dallas' return as Uncle Howdy. After being paired with his brother Bray Wyatt in 2022, WWE began teasing Howdy’s return in the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary.

Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan will join Howdy's stable, though it’s unclear if they will adopt new personas.

PWInsider.com reports that the group is set to film vignettes this week, possibly unveiling as soon as this Monday.

A QR code on Raw this week led to a website with a countdown clock to June 17th and the messages, “Your patience will be rewarded. Your impatience will be punished,” and “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable.”