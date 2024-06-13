WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Set to Air Vignettes for Uncle Howdy's Group Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

WWE Set to Air Vignettes for Uncle Howdy's Group Soon

WWE has been using QR codes and glitches to hint at Bo Dallas' return as Uncle Howdy. After being paired with his brother Bray Wyatt in 2022, WWE began teasing Howdy’s return in the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary.

Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan will join Howdy's stable, though it’s unclear if they will adopt new personas.

PWInsider.com reports that the group is set to film vignettes this week, possibly unveiling as soon as this Monday.

A QR code on Raw this week led to a website with a countdown clock to June 17th and the messages, “Your patience will be rewarded. Your impatience will be punished,” and “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable.”

Update on Ricochet’s Condition

On Wednesday night, WWE shared an update on Ricochet's condition through their social media channels, following the brutal attack he endured [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 13, 2024 11:34AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87955/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π