Update on Ricochet’s Condition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2024

On Wednesday night, WWE shared an update on Ricochet's condition through their social media channels, following the brutal attack he endured from Bron Breakker during this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Ricochet’s WWE contract expires soon, and the decorated international wrestling star is rumored to be joining AEW.

Here is the storyline update on Ricochet:

Tags: #wwe #ricochet

