On Wednesday night, WWE shared an update on Ricochet's condition through their social media channels, following the brutal attack he endured from Bron Breakker during this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Ricochet’s WWE contract expires soon, and the decorated international wrestling star is rumored to be joining AEW.
Here is the storyline update on Ricochet:
BREAKING: After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of @bronbreakkerwwe this past Monday on #WWERaw, @KingRicochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time with upper body injuries. pic.twitter.com/gkUWJX22DK— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
