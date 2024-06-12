Former WCW Star Praises Dave Meltzer: "99.9 Percent Correct on Anything He Says"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with WSI | Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WCW personality Missy Hyatt was asked about the criticism that wrestling reporter/writer Dave Meltzer receives from fans. Here's what Hyatt had to say…

“Let me tell you. We used to get the sheet. I remember the first time I saw it was in the UWF, and we were at the barn doing interviews. Everybody would take the sheet, pass it around, read it, scan it for our names, and see what was going on in different territories. There was no internet back then, so the only way we got information was from the sheets. I called Dave myself one time and said, ‘Hey, is this right? Is this right?’ I asked him questions and stuff and became friends with Dave. I’ve been friends with Dave since maybe '87, '88? A long time.”

“It’s unwarranted. Dave is smart. Dave knows more about wrestling. He’s like a historian/everything. I used to call it the stooge sheet. I found out that I was leaving one territory and going to another territory by reading it in Meltzer’s sheet. He had the finger on the pulse of the business and still does. I love his take on things. He is 99.9 percent correct on anything he has to say. He’s just so intelligent.”