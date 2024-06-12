WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Officially Paused

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

Yesterday, a judge officially put Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE on hold after both sides agreed to the pause. This hold comes as the Department of Justice continues its federal investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing by McMahon. The civil suit filed by Grant is now on hold for the next six months, meaning it can be resumed no earlier than December 11.

"ORDER OF STAY AND DENIAL WITHOUT PREJUDICE OF PENDING MOTIONS. On the basis of the Court's understanding that the parties mutually consent to a stay of these proceedings for a period of approximately six months, the Court STAYS this action to December 11, 2024.

In light of the stay of this action and the possibility of any change of circumstances during the pendency of the stay, the Court DENIES the defendants' pending motions to compel arbitration (Docs. # 30, # 35, and # 61) without prejudice to renewal within two weeks of any future order of the Court lifting the stay.

The Court likewise DENIES as moot plaintiff's motion to strike (Doc. # 31) with respect to allegations in a memorandum of law concerning a motion that has now been denied. It is so ordered. Signed by Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer on 6/11/2024."

Vince McMahon's legal team released the following statement to Wrestlenomics:

"Mr. McMahon is eager to prove Ms. Grant’s claims are false and expose her lies, but did not object to the government’s request to pause the matter in connection with the investigation regarding disclosures at WWE. Following the six-month stay, when his legal team is able to get discovery and depose Ms. Grant and others, the evidence will show the relationship was consensual and Ms. Grant’s allegations are malicious fabrications of a jilted lover."


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

