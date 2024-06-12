WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D’Amore Under Contract with Anthem Until 2025, Restricted by Non-Compete Clause

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

Former TNA President Scott D’Amore, known for his pivotal role in revamping the promotion, was unexpectedly let go by Anthem Entertainment earlier this year. This surprising turn of events has left many fans and insiders speculating about his future in the wrestling industry.

During a recent Q&A session, Rhino disclosed that D’Amore is still under contract with Anthem until February 2025. This statement has now been confirmed by PW Insider, which also reports that D’Amore is likely bound by a non-compete clause. As a result, he won't be able to work with any other U.S.-based promotions, including WWE or AEW, until 2025.

In the meantime, D’Amore has turned his focus to Border City Wrestling in Canada, which is set to host its inaugural show this weekend.

