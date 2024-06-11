WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on the Growing Collaboration Between WWE and TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Since the beginning of the year, WWE and TNA have embarked on a collaborative journey, starting with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace's participation in the women's Royal Rumble match. This partnership has flourished, with Grace making a notable appearance on NXT. She recently competed on television, challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground this past Sunday, although she was unsuccessful. Grace's next match will be at Against All Odds, where she has issued an open challenge for her Knockouts title.

According to Fightful Select, it is expected that a WWE star will answer Grace’s challenge, signaling that the WWE/TNA crossover will persist beyond this event. There is significant interest from NXT officials in former WWE talents now in TNA, such as Zachary Wentz and Mustafa Ali. Shawn Michaels, a strong advocate for Ali prior to his WWE release, remains interested in utilizing him on the NXT brand. Although Ali is not currently contracted with TNA, he holds their X-Division Championship.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Moose is another talent highly regarded by NXT officials. WWE had pursued Moose in the past, but he chose to stay with TNA. His involvement in the crossover could further enhance the collaboration between the two wrestling giants.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling

