WWE Distributed Over 120,000 Tickets Across Both Nights of WrestleMania XL

According to WrestleNomics, WWE distributed a total of 120,239 tickets for both nights of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Night one saw 56,147 tickets sold, with an additional 3,389 tickets given away for free. Night two had 56,758 tickets sold, with another 3,445 tickets comped.

Previously, WWE announced an attendance of 72,543 for night one and 72,755 for night two. Earlier this year, it was noted that the gate, social media engagements, and Peacock viewership for WrestleMania XL reached all-time company record highs. WWE WrestleMania 41, set to take place in Las Vegas in 2025, aims to break these records.