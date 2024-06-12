WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Distributed Over 120,000 Tickets Across Both Nights of WrestleMania XL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

WWE Distributed Over 120,000 Tickets Across Both Nights of WrestleMania XL

According to WrestleNomics, WWE distributed a total of 120,239 tickets for both nights of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Night one saw 56,147 tickets sold, with an additional 3,389 tickets given away for free. Night two had 56,758 tickets sold, with another 3,445 tickets comped.

Previously, WWE announced an attendance of 72,543 for night one and 72,755 for night two. Earlier this year, it was noted that the gate, social media engagements, and Peacock viewership for WrestleMania XL reached all-time company record highs. WWE WrestleMania 41, set to take place in Las Vegas in 2025, aims to break these records.

WWE Adjusts Post-Show Plans for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE

WWE is making a notable change to its Premium Live Events (PLEs) following Saturday’s Clash at the Castle. The WWE Clash at the Castl [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 12, 2024 05:09PM

Source: WrestleNomics
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87938/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π