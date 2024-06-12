WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Adjusts Post-Show Plans for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

WWE Adjusts Post-Show Plans for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE

WWE is making a notable change to its Premium Live Events (PLEs) following Saturday’s Clash at the Castle.

The WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, set to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, is expected to feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day banned from ringside.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is adjusting its plans for a ‘press conference’ following this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE, opting instead for a post-show.

During the Backlash France post-show press conference, Triple H expressed frustration with a question and criticized Fightful and PWInsider, saying, “First of all, if you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones. That’s where I would start. Credible, really maybe." He later apologized for this remark.

WrestleVotes tweeted, "Interesting tidbit: Source states WWE is altering its plans for a ‘press conference’ after this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE. It will now just be a ‘post show,’ with the possibility of media questions still undetermined."

Major Announcement Expected from Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE

Fans should be on the lookout for a major announcement from Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE this week. Today, it was teased that Sunday’s [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 12, 2024 05:06PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #glasgow #scotland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87936/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π