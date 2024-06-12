WWE Adjusts Post-Show Plans for Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is making a notable change to its Premium Live Events (PLEs) following Saturday’s Clash at the Castle.

The WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, set to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, is expected to feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Drew McIntyre, with Judgment Day banned from ringside.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is adjusting its plans for a ‘press conference’ following this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE, opting instead for a post-show.

During the Backlash France post-show press conference, Triple H expressed frustration with a question and criticized Fightful and PWInsider, saying, “First of all, if you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones. That’s where I would start. Credible, really maybe." He later apologized for this remark.

WrestleVotes tweeted, "Interesting tidbit: Source states WWE is altering its plans for a ‘press conference’ after this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE. It will now just be a ‘post show,’ with the possibility of media questions still undetermined."