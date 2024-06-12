Major Announcement Expected from Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fans should be on the lookout for a major announcement from Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE this week.

Today, it was teased that Sunday’s Grand Ship event at YOKOHAMA BUNTAI, headlined by NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd challenging Kaito Kiyomiya for the GHC Heavyweight Championship, will feature a joint announcement from Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE.

The teaser also mentioned that a message from a 'certain wrestler' will be released. This follows a statement made during a CyberFight press conference in May, where the promotion emphasized its goal to strengthen its relationship with WWE.

Earlier this year, WWE collaborated with Pro Wrestling NOAH for their NOAH The New Year event on New Year's Day, sending Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle The Great Muta as part of Muta's retirement tour.