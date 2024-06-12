WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Reportedly Hires Former TNA Creative Member RD Evans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2024

AEW Reportedly Hires Former TNA Creative Member RD Evans

According to PWInsider, RD Evans was spotted working backstage for AEW at their Collision event on Saturday and is expected to be present at AEW Dynamite tonight. Over the weekend, he was reportedly involved in producing backstage segments.

Evans joined the TNA creative team in October 2019. Before that, he was part of WWE’s creative team from 2016 until a notable incident at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. During Bret Hart’s speech, Hart mentioned Vince McMahon, which was against protocol. McMahon was furious, leading Evans to quit immediately. Evans later addressed the incident in a statement written on the same notes app where he keeps his grocery lists.

In his wrestling career, Evans also performed as Archibald Peck and Mixed Martial Archie in promotions like ROH and Chikara.

Ric Flair Retracts Statements Blaming Bischoff, Russo, and Herd for WCW Collapse

Ric Flair is walking back his previous comments about who he thought was responsible for the downfall of WCW, coinciding with Vice TV airing [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 12, 2024 05:07PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #rd evans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87937/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π