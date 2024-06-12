AEW Reportedly Hires Former TNA Creative Member RD Evans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to PWInsider, RD Evans was spotted working backstage for AEW at their Collision event on Saturday and is expected to be present at AEW Dynamite tonight. Over the weekend, he was reportedly involved in producing backstage segments.

Evans joined the TNA creative team in October 2019. Before that, he was part of WWE’s creative team from 2016 until a notable incident at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. During Bret Hart’s speech, Hart mentioned Vince McMahon, which was against protocol. McMahon was furious, leading Evans to quit immediately. Evans later addressed the incident in a statement written on the same notes app where he keeps his grocery lists.

In his wrestling career, Evans also performed as Archibald Peck and Mixed Martial Archie in promotions like ROH and Chikara.