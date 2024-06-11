Producers Unveiled for June 10th WWE Raw Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Last night, WWE's weekly episode of Raw aired from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers behind the matches and segments on the show. Here's the breakdown:

Drew McIntyre’s promo: produced by Abyss

Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY: produced by Petey Williams

LWO & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day & Carlito: produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Sami Zayn vs. Otis: produced by Jason Jordan

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: produced by TJ Wilson

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker: produced by Shawn Daivari

Authors of Pain vs. Awesome Truth: produced by Kenny Dykstra

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor: also produced by Abyss

Xavier Woods vs. Dijak on WWE Speed: produced by Pete Dunne

New Catch Republic vs. Creed Bros on WWE Main Event: produced by Bobby Roode

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event: produced by Shawn Daivari