Producers Unveiled for June 10th WWE Raw Episode

Last night, WWE's weekly episode of Raw aired from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers behind the matches and segments on the show. Here's the breakdown:
Drew McIntyre’s promo: produced by Abyss
Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY: produced by Petey Williams
LWO & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day & Carlito: produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
Sami Zayn vs. Otis: produced by Jason Jordan
Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: produced by TJ Wilson
Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker: produced by Shawn Daivari
Authors of Pain vs. Awesome Truth: produced by Kenny Dykstra
Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor: also produced by Abyss
Xavier Woods vs. Dijak on WWE Speed: produced by Pete Dunne
New Catch Republic vs. Creed Bros on WWE Main Event: produced by Bobby Roode
Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event: produced by Shawn Daivari
