Producers Unveiled for June 10th WWE Raw Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Last night, WWE's weekly episode of Raw aired from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers behind the matches and segments on the show. Here's the breakdown:

Drew McIntyre’s promo: produced by Abyss

Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY: produced by Petey Williams

LWO & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day & Carlito: produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Sami Zayn vs. Otis: produced by Jason Jordan

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: produced by TJ Wilson

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker: produced by Shawn Daivari

Authors of Pain vs. Awesome Truth: produced by Kenny Dykstra

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor: also produced by Abyss

Xavier Woods vs. Dijak on WWE Speed: produced by Pete Dunne

New Catch Republic vs. Creed Bros on WWE Main Event: produced by Bobby Roode

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event: produced by Shawn Daivari

Cody Rhodes Funds New Wrestling Ring for SGW in Uganda

As noted, "The American Nightmare" will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, where he has hinted at “dashing down to Fl [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 11, 2024 07:54PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

