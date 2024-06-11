WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Funds New Wrestling Ring for SGW in Uganda

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

As noted, "The American Nightmare" will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, where he has hinted at “dashing down to Florida with a gift.”

But that’s not all!

In addition to his gift for tonight’s WWE NXT show, the WWE Universal Champion made a heartwarming gesture on social media for the folks at SGW.

Rhodes announced that he is investing in SoftGround Wrestling in Uganda and will be financing a proper ring for the promotion. He revealed that he found someone in Uganda capable of building the ring and has instructed them to send the bill to him.

The WWE Universal Champion, who will defend his title against AJ Styles in an I Quit match at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, gave a special shout-out to specific SGW talents in the video, including Bumbash, Cool Man, One Man Army, and others.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #sgw #uganda

