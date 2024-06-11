WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Reveals His WWE Contract is Nearing Its End

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Booker T’s contract with WWE is approaching its conclusion.

At the River City Wrestling Convention on Saturday, Booker hinted at the possibility of negotiating for a better deal, while also expressing his enjoyment working with NXT.

"Wrestling should be about fun, especially with the NXT brand,” Booker said. “If you’re watching and listening to me, we’re having fun and winning. NXT is really hot right now. Everyone is focused on performing and making it to the next level. If I can help these guys reach that next level, I’m going to have fun doing it. My contract is ending soon, and like Sexyy Red says, ‘shake it real fast, get a little more.'"

Booker has been the NXT color commentator since October 2022, following WWE’s commentator reshuffle after Pat McAfee transitioned to ESPN College Gameday. He has been in various commentating roles for WWE since 2011. The 59-year-old also mentioned earlier this year that his appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble was his last match.

Source: transcribed by F4WOnline
Tags: #wwe #booker t

