Sexyy Red Arrested Just One Day Before WWE NXT Battleground

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Sexyy Red Arrested Just One Day Before WWE NXT Battleground

Sexyy Red Involved in Airport Brawl Day Before NXT Battleground

According to TMZ, Sexyy Red was arrested for disorderly conduct at Newark Liberty International Airport after being involved in a brawl. Although she didn't throw any punches, Red was seen standing on and waving around a stand.

While Red was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, others involved in the fight faced assault charges. Red was later released and made it to NXT Battleground in Las Vegas on Sunday. The cause of the fight remains unknown. Red hosted NXT Battleground, kicking off the event and entertaining the crowd throughout the show. The full fight can be seen below, courtesy of TMZ.

Tags: #wwe nxt #battleground #sexyy red

