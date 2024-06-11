The Rock Injured While Filming New Movie

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock will undergo an MRI for an elbow injury sustained on the set of "The Smashing Machine," a film about MMA legend Mark Kerr.

In a video, Rock mentioned he got "banged up pretty good today in our scenes," possibly causing soft tissue damage. He described the pain as feeling like a cantaloupe in his elbow.

Rock, who has faced many injuries in the past, noted that anti-inflammatories haven't worked as well as his Teremana tequila. He added that he's heading to the gym, indicating the pain isn't too severe.

Rock recently returned to the ring at WrestleMania and is expected to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Vegas next year.