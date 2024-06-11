IYO SKY To Wrestle At Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 In Japan

"The Genius of the Sky" is headed to Marigold!
During the Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Tuesday, WWE Superstar IYO SKY made a thrilling announcement via the big screen. She revealed that she will be competing at the upcoming Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 event, set to take place at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 13th.
SKY will face off against Utami Hayashishita in a highly anticipated dream match between former Queen’s Quest leaders.
Utami Hayashishita will take on WWE's IYO SKY at MARIGOLD Summer Destiny 2024!— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) June 11, 2024
The former Io Shirai returns to Japan as former Queen's Quest leaders face off for the first time ever in Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 13th. Hayashishita's wish has come true!#pw_mg | #WWE pic.twitter.com/gSdZiv0Bem
⚡ Main Roster Stars Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will feature the aftermath of last Sunday’s Battleground PLE. Several exciting events have been an [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 11, 2024 01:51PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com