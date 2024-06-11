WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IYO SKY To Wrestle At Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 In Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

"The Genius of the Sky" is headed to Marigold!

During the Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Tuesday, WWE Superstar IYO SKY made a thrilling announcement via the big screen. She revealed that she will be competing at the upcoming Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 event, set to take place at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 13th.

SKY will face off against Utami Hayashishita in a highly anticipated dream match between former Queen’s Quest leaders.

Tags: #wwe #iyo sky #marigold #summer destiny

