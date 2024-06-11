IYO SKY To Wrestle At Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 In Japan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Genius of the Sky" is headed to Marigold!

During the Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Tuesday, WWE Superstar IYO SKY made a thrilling announcement via the big screen. She revealed that she will be competing at the upcoming Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 event, set to take place at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 13th.

SKY will face off against Utami Hayashishita in a highly anticipated dream match between former Queen’s Quest leaders.