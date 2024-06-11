Main Roster Stars Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will feature the aftermath of last Sunday’s Battleground PLE.

Several exciting events have been announced for the show, including an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The card features Je'Von Evans facing off against Shawn Spears, Michin battling Jaida Parker, and a thrilling Singapore cane match between Dante Chen and Lexis King. Additionally, Wendy Choo and Eddy Thorpe are set to make their returns.

Following Monday's Raw, New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) revealed they will team up with Wes Lee to challenge Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang) on tonight’s NXT. This showdown comes after Gallus attacked Lee backstage at NXT Battleground, following his participation in the NXT North American Title match with champion Oba Femi and Joe Coffey.

Stay tuned as WWE will announce more details throughout the day.