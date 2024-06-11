WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Shows Promising Recovery After Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2024

Last month, Adam Copeland retained his AEW TNT Title over Malakai Black in a brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. The match featured chairs, tables, barbed wire, and other weapons.

During the match, Copeland performed an elbow drop off the top of the cage, landing badly on his legs as he crashed onto Black, who was on a table. He later announced he had fractured his tibia and required surgery, which lasted 12 hours.

In an update to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Copeland said, “My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that. I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me. But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy. It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.”

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a new TNT Champion will be crowned in a ladder match.

Source: si.com
Tags: #aew #adam copeland #edge

