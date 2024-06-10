Update on John Laurinaitis' Role in the Janel Grant Lawsuit

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Laurinaitis has officially responded to the ongoing legal battle. On June 8th, Laurinaitis requested the transfer of Janel Grant's lawsuit against him, Vince McMahon, and WWE to private arbitration.

In his formal declaration, Laurinaitis claimed that during the period of Grant’s non-disclosure agreement with Vince McMahon and WWE, he was a full-time WWE employee and thus believed he was protected from any legal action by Grant. The Confidential Settlement Agreement stipulates that any disputes should be resolved through binding arbitration as per the Federal Arbitration Act.

In a significant development, Grant has agreed to pause her lawsuit at the Justice Department's request.

Back in February, the Wall Street Journal revealed that McMahon was under federal investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant initially filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and Laurinaitis on January 25.