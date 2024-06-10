Ric Flair Reveals Who He Thinks Killed WCW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"Who Killed WCW?" docuseries on Vice TV explores the rise and fall of WCW, with Ric Flair pinpointing the culprits.

Founded by Ted Turner in 1988 after acquiring Jim Crockett Productions, WCW shut down in 2001 and was bought by WWE. Interviews include The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Konnan, and Madusa. The four-part series continues with Part 2 premiering Tuesday night.

Flair took to Twitter, naming Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd as responsible. Flair has had issues with all three, including a contract dispute with Herd, leading Flair to join WWE.

Flair tweeted, “I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples. I Am One To Live Through All Three Nightmares And To Be Saved By The @WWE! Thank You To The WWE For Bringing Someone Who Was Dead In The Water As A Result Of These Three People Back To Life!”

