WWE's Plan for Ricochet's Final Appearance

It's becoming increasingly likely that Ricochet will soon be leaving WWE. Initially, PWInsider reported that Ricochet had given notice to the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update, indicating that the situation was "up in the air," with sources close to Ricochet suggesting he had not given notice. However, Meltzer later mentioned that Ricochet had made his decision, although the specifics were not confirmed.

According to PWInsider, the current plan is for Ricochet to make his final WWE appearance on tonight's Raw, as he has no further dates scheduled with the company.

Regarding the earlier report about Ricochet's decision being uncertain, PWInsider clarified that they had been informed multiple times by several sources that he had indeed given notice before the news surfaced on Saturday.

Ricochet has yet to make any public comments about his plans once his WWE contract expires.