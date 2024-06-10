WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE's Plan for Ricochet's Final Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

It's becoming increasingly likely that Ricochet will soon be leaving WWE. Initially, PWInsider reported that Ricochet had given notice to the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update, indicating that the situation was "up in the air," with sources close to Ricochet suggesting he had not given notice. However, Meltzer later mentioned that Ricochet had made his decision, although the specifics were not confirmed.

According to PWInsider, the current plan is for Ricochet to make his final WWE appearance on tonight's Raw, as he has no further dates scheduled with the company.

Regarding the earlier report about Ricochet's decision being uncertain, PWInsider clarified that they had been informed multiple times by several sources that he had indeed given notice before the news surfaced on Saturday.

Ricochet has yet to make any public comments about his plans once his WWE contract expires.

Chad Gable Looks Set to Stay with WWE After Contract Renewal

It appears Chad Gable will remain with WWE after his contract either expired or was about to expire. Gable’s recent resurgence has se [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 10, 2024 06:41PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #ricochet

