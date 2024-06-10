Chad Gable Looks Set to Stay with WWE After Contract Renewal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It appears Chad Gable will remain with WWE after his contract either expired or was about to expire.

Gable’s recent resurgence has seen him as the leader of Alpha Academy, transitioning into a heel character. Some have even drawn comparisons between him and a former WWE Champion.

Despite interest from AEW, Gable has received a strong push from WWE. AEW could not legally make an offer until his WWE contract expired last Friday, although there were key figures in AEW encouraging Tony Khan to pursue him. Gable reportedly received an excellent offer from WWE.

According to PWInsider.com, the prevailing belief is that Gable is either extremely close to or has already reached an agreement with WWE. Everyone is operating under the assumption that he will stay with the company.

Gable is scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, this Saturday.