WWE Releases Footage of UFC Legend Backstage at NXT Battleground 2024

Several UFC legends and active fighters made appearances during the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday, June 9, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spotted on camera were UFC Hall of Fame legend and former Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill, former UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, Khalil Rountree, and Merab Dvalishvil.

In addition to being in the crowd, Forrest Griffin also had a backstage moment with WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels, featured in a digital exclusive released by WWE on X.

In addition to his appearance in the crowd, Hill was also featured training in the ring with Shayna Baszler ahead of her NXT Underground showdown with Lola Vice.

