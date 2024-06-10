Joe Hendry Eyes WWE Crossover with New Day Song

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Joe Hendry is optimistic that the ongoing collaboration between WWE and TNA will give him the opportunity to showcase a new song he's composed for The New Day.

The Scottish star has been making waves in TNA, thanks to his creative parody songs, primarily targeting AJ Francis. These songs have significantly boosted his popularity and drawn more attention to TNA.

Recently, his theme song "I Believe In Joe Hendry" broke into the top 40 after an extensive promotional effort. Music is a central element of Hendry's persona, and he aims to bring this musical flair to WWE.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Hendry shared that he has penned a parody song about The New Day. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jordynne Grace and Ash By Elegance in transitioning from TNA to WWE, he is keen on recording the song for a potential crossover with The New Day.

“I’ve written the song… so as soon as he (Xavier Woods) tweeted that I get an idea and it just goes, all the best ideas are quick, you know in terms of like coming up with the main hook. So I have the hook, but I don’t wanna step on any toes on what you can and can’t say when it comes to copyright and things like that.”

“So I’ve written a song that I think would be fun for us to record, and if WWE and TNA were both cool with it then I’d happily proceed with it. But I will defer to them on it, maybe I’ll let them hear the song and we can go from there. I haven’t recorded it yet, but I wrote it. I think it would be a lot of fun. I’m all for these crossovers between TNA and WWE, I think it’s an amazing opportunity.”