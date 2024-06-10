WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Star Ash By Elegance Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

The TNA Wrestling crossover continued in WWE NXT on Sunday night at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on June 9.

During the event, TNA Wrestling star Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, made a shocking appearance. She interrupted Tatum Paxley's attempt to steal the TNA Knockouts Championship in the middle of a champion versus champion match between TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Ash By Elegance successfully thwarted Tatum's theft attempt but was ultimately laid out by Jordynne Grace. This distraction set the stage for Roxanne Perez to secure her victory with the Pop Rox, ending the match on a high note.


