WWE RAW Preview: Final Show Before Clash At The Castle: Scotland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2024

WWE RAW is set to air tonight, Monday, June 10, 2024, from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio at 8/7c on the USA Network.

As the final show before the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend, tonight’s “go-home” show will feature the following matches:

- Sami Zayn vs. Otis

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

- Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Potential New Member for WWE’s Bloodline Storyline?

