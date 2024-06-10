WWE RAW Preview: Final Show Before Clash At The Castle: Scotland

WWE RAW is set to air tonight, Monday, June 10, 2024, from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio at 8/7c on the USA Network.
As the final show before the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend, tonight’s “go-home” show will feature the following matches:
- Sami Zayn vs. Otis
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
⚡ Potential New Member for WWE’s Bloodline Storyline?
BodySlam.Net has reported that NJPW Star Hikuleo’s contract with the promotion has expired, with his final appearance being on June 9t [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 10, 2024 01:12PM
