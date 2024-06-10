Potential New Member for WWE’s Bloodline Storyline?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

BodySlam.Net has reported that NJPW Star Hikuleo’s contract with the promotion has expired, with his final appearance being on June 9th, 2024, at Dominion. Many believe his tenure with NJPW has concluded. According to the report, sources suggest he may be headed to WWE.

What makes this potential move intriguing is that if Hikuleo signs with WWE, he could become part of the ongoing Bloodline storyline. Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga and the adopted son of WWE legend Haku.

The timeline for Hikuleo’s potential debut on WWE TV remains unknown.